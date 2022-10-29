Avatar: The Way of Water Will Run Over Three Hours

If you’re going to see Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters, you might want to use the restroom beforehand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Way of Water will run three hours and ten minutes, including the credits. That’s almost a half hour longer than the original Avatar, which ran for two hours and forty one minutes in 2009.

However, this is not director James Cameron’s longest movie to date. That honor still belongs to Titanic, which ran for three hours and fourteen minutes. Regardless, it is longer than Avengers: Endgame‘s three hours and two minutes, which was the last movie to seriously challenge Avatar‘s status as the highest grossing movie of all time.

It remains to be seen if The Way of Water can recapture the success of the original. Thanks to its recent re-release in theaters, Avatar has picked up an additional $76 million to its record-breaking total. Its current global take is $2.92 billion.

The sequel takes place over a decade after the original, with Sam Worthington returning as Jake Sully, alongside Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and CCH Pounder as Mo’at. Jake and Neytiri have a very large family in this film, including their children Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Jake and Neytiri have also adopted a Na’vi daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and a human teenager named Javier “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion).

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16.

