Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Casts William Jackson Harper

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are gearing up to take on Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the film is in post-production, more casting updates are starting to surface. Variety is reporting that William Jackson Harper will appear in Quantumania. However, Harper’s role remains a “closely guarded secret” according to the report.

Harper rose to prominence on NBC’s The Good Place. For his work as Chidi Anagonye, Harper received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Additionally, Harper’s other notable roles include Josh in Midsommar, Xander in Jack Ryan, and Doug in We Broke Up. More recently, Harper starred as Marcus Watkins in season 2 of Love Life. He also appeared as Royal in The Underground Railroad, and as Noah in The Resort.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania serves as the sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is slowly adjusting to his newfound popularity as Ant-Man. Lang’s teenage daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), has also created a satellite that somehow transports Scott, Cassie, and the van Dyne family – Hope, Hank, and Janet – into the Quantum Realm. While looking for a way home, they come into contact with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is preparing an army for his next conquest.

Peyton Reed, who directed the previous two Ant-Man films, returns to direct Quantumania. Additionally, reprising their roles from previous Ant-Man installments are Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Also, Randall Park is coming back as Jimmy Woo, an FBI agent who last appeared in WandaVision.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.

