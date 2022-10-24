Kang Emerges in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Teaser

It’s been over a year since Jonathan Majors showed up as the variant known as “He Who Remains” in the first season of Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+. But even then, we knew this would eventually lead to his arrival as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, setting the stage for him to play a much bigger role throughout Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. Before he takes on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in 2025, however, he’s got his sights on Scott Lang and his family. Marvel has released the official teaser trailer for Quantumania, which will kick off Phase 5 when it premieres next year.

Scott’s lack of renown throughout the MCU has been a running gag since the original Ant-Man bowed in 2015. But following the events of Avengers: Endgame, he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves (well…mostly). From showing up on kids’ backpacks to attending red carpet events, things seem to be going well for the petty-thief-turned-superhero. But once his daughter, Cassie, helps invent a satellite that can reach the Quantum Realm, he and the rest of the Ant-Man family (including Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne) are shrunk down to size and unwittingly thrust into a brand new adventure.

You can check out the film’s new trailer and poster below.

Clearly, Quantumania is going to be more effects-driven than either of Marvel’s first two Ant-Man offerings. As they navigate the Quantum Realm’s harsh, trippy environments, the film’s heroes will encounter a host of new characters, one of whom is played by Bill Murray. Luckily, they have a suitable tour guide in Janet, who was famously trapped here for decades. But it sounds like there’s more to this strange new world than she previously let on. And this may or may not concern Majors’ Kang, who appears in a comic-accurate costume and offers Scott a deal to get him back home and give him “more time.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

