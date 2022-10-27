Namor Questions Wakanda’s Allegiance in a New Black Panther 2 Spot

King T’Challa and Namor the Sub-Mariner have been locked in an on-again, off-again rivalry in Marvel’s comics for years. And next month, a new version of their complex relationship will play out onscreen when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters and pits their two kingdoms against each other. With T’Challa gone to reflect the real-life loss of Chadwick Boseman, that story is bound to take on a much different flavor than most fans are used to. But the sequel’s latest TV spot affirms that Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is just as volatile as his comic book counterpart.

Most of Wakanda Forever’s marketing has shown Namor to be a ruthless adversary when his people are threatened. However, the new promo hints at his softer side as well. Speaking to an unseen confidant, he admits his uncertainty over whether Wakanda is an ally or an enemy. Regardless, the country isn’t going down without a fight, especially with a new Black Panther leading them against Namor’s forces.

You can watch the new TV spot for the film in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fortunately, this isn’t the only new Wakanda Forever content we’re getting this week. Earlier today, Marvel announced that Rihanna is contributing her first new song in five years to the film’s soundtrack. The song, “Lift Me Up,” also serves as a tribute to Boseman and was co-written by Rihanna herself, Nigerian singer Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. The track will have its world premiere this Friday, October 28.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.

What do you think of the latest TV spot for the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.