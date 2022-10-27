Henry Cavill is Excited To Play an “Enormously Joyful Superman”

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Adam’s mid-credits scene!

After Black Adam‘s opening weekend, Henry Cavill didn’t waste much time before posting a video message for fans about his future as Superman. While Cavill only made a cameo appearance in Black Adam, Warner Bros. is putting together the first new Superman movie in years. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill was interviewed by MTV’s Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y, and he couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the Man of Steel’s cinematic future.

“There is such a bright future ahead for the character, and I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman,” said Cavill. ““Right now I can’t share anything … but in time, I’ll be able to share and everyone will hear all the exciting things to come.”

Cavill also spoke about the emotions he felt when he put on his Man of Steel costume for his Black Adam cameo.

“I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit,” noted Cavill. “It was incredibly important to me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”

As an aside, Cavill mentioned that he had to get permission from the producers of his Netflix show, The Witcher, to film his cameo. But “it was so top secret we couldn’t tell them what.”

Zack Snyder, Cavill’s director on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, also sent in a video message for Cavill at the event. In response, Cavill shared the following response.

“He’s a lovely man, and I am enormously appreciative for everything he’s done for me,” related Cavill. “Those are formative memories of mine, career wise. It is when everything changed. I remember them fondly… Zack if you are watching… thank you, my friend.”

