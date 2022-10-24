Aneka Trying New Weapons In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Preview Scene

Aneka Trying New Weapons In Wakanda Forever Preview Scene

One of the most exciting new additions to the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Emmy winner Michaela Coel, who joins the franchise next month as a Dora Milaje captain named Aneka. Like her comic book counterpart, Aneka is a combat instructor for Wakanda’s all-female army of elite warriors. And thanks to an action-packed Wakanda Forever preview scene, it’s obvious why she’s one of the country’s most revered soldiers.

The clip shows Aneka battling armed mercenaries in an unknown location. Clearly, she’s a very capable fighter. But despite her high standing in the Dora Milaje, she still has to answer to her superiors. In this case, that’s General Okoye (Danai Gurira), who only wants to know why she’s using a pair of glowing daggers instead of her usual spear. Aneka explains that Shuri gave her the blades, which emit bursts of electricity once they make contact with their intended victims. Unfortunately, Okoye – ever bound by tradition – remains unimpressed.

You can watch the new clip from the film in the player below.

Florence Kasumba also appears in the clip as fellow Dora Milaje member Ayo, returning from previous MCU installments. Coel recently shared that her character’s romantic relationship with Ayo played a big role in convincing her to join this sequel. But here, there are e a few hints of their romance play out onscreen, with Ayo gently teasing Aneka after Okoye reprimands her.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

