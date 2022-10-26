The Staircase’s Antonio Campos Joins HBO Max’s Arkham Asylum Series

It’s been a big week for the newly christened DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm starting next month. But in the interim, the work continues on the expansion of The Batman universe. Earlier this month, Mare of Easttown director Craig Zobel joined the Penguin spinoff series. Now, via Variety, the Arkham Asylum spinoff has landed a new showrunner and director: The Staircase creator Antonio Campos.

Campos has previously directed an episode of The Punisher for Netflix, as well as the feature film, The Devil All the Time. His previous credits include USA Network’s The Sinner, Simon Killer, and Afterschool. Earlier this year, Campos created The Staircase for HBO Max, which was based on the true crime story of the Michael Peterson murder case.

The Batman director Matt Reeves originally envisioned the second spinoff series as a showcase for Gotham’s police department. In that iteration, The Sopranos veteran and Boardwalk Empire creator Terrence Winter was tapped as the showrunner. Regardless, Winter reportedly left the series over creative differences. Joe Barton, the creator of Giri/Haji, was brought into the project as the new showrunner. However, Barton left the project when the focus shifted to Arkham Asylum.

Within DC’s comic book continuity, Arkham Asylum is the institute that houses Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals. In other words, it’s meant to hold the criminally insane villains like Joker, Riddler, Two-Face, and more. Arkham Asylum was briefly seen in The Batman, but it wasn’t a major location in the film.

While the Penguin spinoff seems likely to begin filming next year, the Arkham Asylum is not very far in the development process. So it may be a few years before it comes to fruition.

Are you eager to see the Arkham Asylum series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batman: Arkham Asylum The Deluxe Edition

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However. Regardless Additionally. Also. However.