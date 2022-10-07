HBO Max’s Penguin Series Lands Mare of Easttown Director Craig Zobel

Before The Batman 2 arrives, DC fans will revisit Matt Reeves’ grimy vision of Gotham City in a standalone series focusing on Colin Farrell’s Penguin. The show will reportedly examine Oswald Cobblepot’s rise to power, with Farrell reprising his role from The Batman. Now, it sounds like the producers have enlisted a capable director who knows a thing or two about crime dramas. According to DiscussingFilm, Craig Zobel is in talks to direct several episodes of episodes of The Penguin for HBO Max.

Zobel’s work as the director and one of the executive producers behind HBO’s Mare of Easttown earned him two nominations at last year’s Emmy Awards. His relationship with the network also extends to other HBO shows, with directing credits on The Leftovers and Westworld. Zobel has some impressive feature credits to his name as well, including Compliance (which he also wrote) and Z for Zachariah. He most recently directed The Hunt, which hit theaters in 2020.

The Penguin’s producers are hoping to start production on the series in early 2023. But at this time, Zobel is figuring out his schedule to see just how many episodes he can direct when filming begins. Once his deal goes through, he will also serve as an executive producer on the show with Reeves and Dylan Clark. In addition to headlining the spinoff, Farrell will act as an executive producer as well.

A spinoff featuring Farrell’s character has been in the works for over a year. However, HBO Max didn’t announce a series order until this past March, less than a week after The Batman hit theaters. Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is spearheading the project as showrunner and executive producer. Her show is also one of two Batman offshoots currently in development for the small screen. The other series will reportedly focus on Arkham Asylum.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a release date for The Penguin. But if it begins filming next year then a 2024 release seems likely.

Do you think Zobel is a good choice to direct episodes of the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batman by Scott Snyder & Greg Capullo Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.