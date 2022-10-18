REPORT: Warner Bros. Already Has a Script For The Flash 2

Even if Ezra Miller hadn’t spent the last few years getting into trouble, The Flash still would have been DC’s most beleaguered production to date. Since the dawn of the DCEU, the project has seen various directors come and go while the script went through a near-endless series of rewrites that prompted one delay after another. Miller’s assorted controversies have added plenty of fuel to this fire over the past several months. But despite the shift in public opinion toward the actor, Warner Bros. isn’t willing to let its next potential franchise die on the vine. So much so, in fact, that the studio (via The Hollywood Reporter) already has a screenplay for The Flash 2.

THR claims that David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penned the script for a possible Flash sequel. Previously, Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote the original Aquaman with Will Beall, and he will receive sole credit for writing its upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which bows on Christmas Day 2023. Some of his other credits include Orphan, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and Wrath of the Titans. Johnson-McGoldrick has also written multiple episodes of The Walking Dead throughout its 11-season run on AMC.

Johnson McGoldrick succeeds Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), who wrote the final shooting script for The Flash. The report doesn’t say when WB tasked Johnson McGoldrick with writing a second installment. But if it’s already done, the studio had to have hired him at least several months in advance. For now, there’s still no guarantee that a Flash sequel will happen at all. It all depends on how well the first movie performs next summer, which may or may not be hampered by Miller’s ongoing legal troubles.

Miller’s antics allegedly prompted WB execs to seriously consider shelving The Flash over the summer. But once this reached the news feed, Miller issued a public apology and agreed to seek mental health treatment. The studio has already shown a willingness to forgive Miller for his actions. Earlier this month, Miller was reported to have filmed new pickup scenes for the film as recently as late September. In the meantime, Miller currently faces up to 26 years in prison stemming from a recent felony burglary charge.

The Flash remains scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

Are you surprised that Warner Bros. is already developing a Flash sequel? Do you think Johnson-McGoldrick is a good choice to write it? Let us know in the comment section below!

