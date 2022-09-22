The Flash Producer Announces the Score Has Been Completed

Over the past year, news surrounding The Flash has been anything but positive. With Ezra Miller embroiled in legal disputes and controversies, talks of delaying the release or cancelling the film continue to gain traction as new allegations surface. However, post-production on The Flash continues to progress. In fact, producer Bárbara Muschietti shared news of the completed score on her Instagram page.

In the post, Muschietti announced Benjamin Wallfisch, The Flash’s composer, recently finished the score. Muschietti called Wallfisch a “hero,” and thanked him for his “precious friendship.” You can read the entire message below.

Since its development announcement in 2013, The Flash has been somewhat of a troubled film due to its many directorial and screenwriting changes. Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein all signed on to direct. And they all eventually left due to creative differences. The current director, Andy Muschietti, and screenwriter, Christina Hodson, joined the project in 2019.

The film will be DC’s entry into the multiverse as Miller’s Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent the murder of his mother. Sasha Calle also stars in the film as Supergirl, alongside Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Previous characters from alternate universes will also show up, including Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton’s Batman.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.

