Ezra Miller Shot More Pickups For The Flash Last Week

In the midst of a tumultuous summer, Ezra Miller somehow found the time to appear in reshoots for The Flash. And yet the film, which has been delayed multiple times, is still apparently unfinished. Earlier today, The Wrap stated that Miller once again reported to the set last week. According to the outlet, “Miller shot a day of pickups last week,” which doesn’t sound like it was extensive. But it’s still an open question of how much is left to do on the film.

Miller has been mired in controversy for months thanks to multiple run-ins with the law, including an arrest for felony burglary. After Warner Bros. floated the idea of cancelling The Flash, Miller was reportedly contrite during a meeting with Warner Bros. executives in August. Following that meeting, Miller released a statement that read “I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment, [and] I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Compared to earlier this year, Miller has been relatively quiet since making that statement. But very serious legal and PR issues remain for the embattled star. A September exposé in Vanity Fair suggested that Miller’s mental issues are far worse than previously reported. Vanity Fair contends that Miller suffers from “Messiah” delusions. If that is true, it signals even bigger problems ahead for both Miller and the studio.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.

