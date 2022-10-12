Dune: Part Two’s Release Date Moves Up Two Weeks

We have a long way to go before getting our first look at Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune follow-up. But the good news is that our return to Arrakis isn’t as far off as we expected. Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros. has moved Dune: Part Two‘s release date to November 3, 2023. The film was previously scheduled to come out two weeks later on November 17.

Until today, the November 3 spot was occupied by Marvel’s Blade reboot, which would have given Part Two some stiff competition at the box office next fall. But following Bassam Tariq’s exit from the film last month, Marvel decided to postpone Blade to September 2024, giving the producers enough time to find a new director and solve any lingering issues with the production. Clearly, this suited WB and Legendary, as they quickly swooped in and claimed the earlier date for themselves.

This isn’t the first time that Part Two has been shuffled around on the calendar. When Warner Bros. and Legendary announced the sequel last year, the studios were planning to debut the film on October 20, 2023. It wasn’t until this past summer that they had a change of heart and moved it to its previous November 17 date, pitting the movie against Lionsgate’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a prequel to The Hunger Games) and Universal’s Trolls 3.

Dune: Part Two finally began production in July with most of the original cast returning. Denis Villeneuve is also coming back to direct the next installment from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dune scribes Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Timothée Chalament, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård, are all reprising their roles from the first film. New additions to the cast include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux,, and Souheila Yacoub.

Are you happy to hear that Dune: Part Two is coming sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comment section below!

