Warner Bros. Announces the Start of Production For Dune: Part Two

The next leg of Paul Atredes’ journey is officially underway. Although it hasn’t even been a full year since Dune wowed audiences on the big screen last fall with its dazzling depictions of Arrakis’ desert landscapes, production on the highly-anticipated follow-up has officially begun. The official Dune Twitter account has confirmed that Dune: Part Two is now filming. You can check out the announcement below.

Previous reports indicated that Part Two wasn’t scheduled to begin shooting until this fall. But earlier this month, Deadline confirmed that preliminary filming was about to start in Italy, with the most of the cast eventually heading over to Budapest, Hungary (where most of the original movie was shot) for the proper start of production later in July. The clapboard in the photo also confirms that cinematographer Greig Fraser, who won an Oscar this year for his work on the first Dune, is coming back to work on the sequel as well.

Part Two will reunite original Dune cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård. We can also expect several high-profile new additions to the call sheet. The newcomers include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, and Souheila Yacoub. Denis Villeneuve is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Are you happy to hear that the sequel is finally shooting? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

