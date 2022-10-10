Wendell & Wild Trailer Recalls Everything Great About Henry Selick

Stop-motion animation maestro Henry Selick has had more than a little luck over the years making Halloween-themed collaborations with popular creepy auteurs of the day. Holiday classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas may seem like a rare breed, but it looks like Selick may do it again. This time, the director puts his unique talents to work with a story cowritten by Jordan Peele, the comedian and actor turned sci-fi horror director. With Wendell & Wild, he’s working with all of Peele’s talents, not just as crafter of scary stories, but also as a voice performer and comic collaborator with Keegan-Michael Key. Key & Peele’s stop-motion characters even look like them.

Selick also worked with Neil Gaiman on Coraline, which was equally great but not as big a hit as it deserved to be. More explicit Halloween theming, timing, and a heavy push by Netflix is on Wendell & Wild‘s side, though. It does, however, share Coraline‘s love of young girls with unusually colored hair and the ability to communicate with another dimension. In this case…Hell?

Take a look at the trailer below. Then maybe watch again, because it packs in a lot of information and goes by quickly.

The official synopsis, just to clear things up: “From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.”

Here’s the new poster:

Will you tune into Netflix Oct 28 for Wendell & Wild? Let us know in comments!

