Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Wendell & Wild Teaser Arrives

From the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas (No, not Tim Burton!) and the creator of Get Out, Us, and Nope, comes a new stop-motion Halloween fantasy that likely hopes to become a tradition. Reuniting Jordan Peele with longtime comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key, the spooky stop-motion fantasy Wendell & Wild marks Henry Selick‘s first feature as director since 2009’s Coraline.

Netflix‘s official synopsis calls Wendell & Wild “an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.”

Jack Skellington may get a run for his money on this one. Check out the teaser below:

The movie also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames. Lyric Ross (This Is Us) stars as Kat, a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons. Demons named Wendell and Wild.

What do you think of this detail-heavy trailer? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Get Out: The Complete Annotated Screenplay

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.