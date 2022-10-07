Pixar Director Andrew Stanton To Helm Searchlight’s In the Blink of an Eye

Since the original Toy Story bowed in 1995, Andrew Stanton has directed, co-directed, or co-written a number of beloved Pixar movies. But it looks like he’s about to take his first-stab at a live-action feature since John Carter hit theaters in 2012. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Stanton has signed on to direct In the Blink of an Eye, an upcoming sci-fi film from Searchlight Pictures.

Rising screenwriter Colby Day penned the script for the movie, which earned a spot on the annual Black List in 2017. The story reportedly draws influence from acclaimed sci-fi classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Interstellar, as well as other dramas like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia. According to the official logline, the film will “explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines.”

Stanton’s directorial credits for Pixar include A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, WALL•E, and Finding Dory. He also co-wrote the scripts for Monsters, Inc. and the first two Toy Story films. Disney’s John Carter marked his first time directing a live-action movie. Unfortunately, the film earned mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.

In spite of John Carter’s poor reception, Stanton didn’t completely stay away from live-action. Over the last few years, he has directed episodes of TV shows like Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Legion, and For All Mankind. He also co-wrote two episodes of Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Day is executive producing In the Blink of an Eye with Jared Ian Goldman also onboard as a producer. Senior vp of production Taylor Friedman and creative executive Apolline Berty are overseeing the project for the Searchlight. The studio still hasn’t announced a release date for the movie.

Are you excited to see what Stanton can bring to the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Toy Story 4

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.