Pixar’s WALL•E Joins The Criterion Collection This Fall

Traditionally, The Criterion Collection tends to avoids adding commercial movies to its ranks of special edition Blu-ray discs. But in recent years, the company has opened its vaults to more mainstream releases like Godzilla and the films of Bruce Lee. Now, Criterion is teaming up with Pixar and Disney on a new edition of WALL•E. Earlier today, Criterion announced that Pixar’s acclaimed sci-fi film is getting a 4K remaster later this year.

Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo) directed WALL•E from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Jim Reardon. Set in a dystopian vision of the 22nd century, the movie follows its namesake robot, the last remaining trash-compacting unit on an Earth that’s been overrun with garbage, which also prompted humans to evacuate the planet years prior. When another robot named EVE visits the planet to scan for signs of life, WALL•E follows her on an adventure that paints a grim portrait of humanity’s future.

WALL•E was a critical and commercial success when it originally hit theaters in 2008. Many critics hailed it as not only the best movie of that year, but also as one of the best animated films ever made. Unsurprisingly, it swept the awards season the following year, including a win for Best Animated Feature at the 81st Academy Awards. The film also received nods for Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score for Thomas Newman.

The new version of the movie boasts a 4K digital master approved by Stanton himself along with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. But of course, special features are the real reason to spend extra money on a Criterion release. And WALL•E has plenty of bonus content to choose from. The disc includes one commentary track with Stanton and another featuring character supervisor Bill Wise, co-producer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane. Other behind-the-scenes featurettes include animation reels, documentaries, early short films from Stanton and MacLane, and scene breakdowns.

The Criterion Collection’s edition of WALL•E will be released sometime in November, which is actually the perfect time for fans to pick up a copy. In July and November of every year, Barnes & Noble usually sells all Criterion Blu-rays and DVDs for 50% off. And since the company’s 4K discs normally go for about $40, holding off for another two months should be easier on everybody’s wallet. You can pre-order the film here.

Are you excited to add WALL•E’s Criterion release to your Blu-ray collection this fall? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Toy Story 4

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.