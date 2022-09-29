Dwayne Johnson Brings the Thunder in Black Adam’s New IMAX Poster

Virtually all of Black Adam’s marketing thus far has emphasized the raw, unparalleled strength of Dwayne Johnson’s titular anti-hero. But if fans really want to see Johnson’s muscles pop on the big screen, they can always shell out the extra money for an IMAX ticket. With three weeks left until its premiere, DC has unveiled Black Adam’s new IMAX poster, which promises an even more memorable theatrical experience when the film arrives next month.

The poster showcases the full cast of the film with Johnson (as always) overshadowing everyone else. He actually appears on the poster twice—once at the very top, and also below, where he clashes with Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and sends sparks of lightning flying in every direction. Hawkman’s Justice Society teammates stand tall amid the destruction, including Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). On the left-hand side, we also see Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon.

In case the trailers didn’t give it away, Black Adam seems poised to add another explosive action vehicle to Johnson’s filmography. Most of its VFX-heavy sequences should be a thrill to watch on a larger-than-life IMAX screen. Regardless, fans will be able to choose from plenty of other formats as well. In fact, they can already get a jump on securing their seats for opening night. Earlier today, Johnson took to Instagram to confirm that advance tickets for Black Adam are officially on sale now. You can check out his announcement below.

Black Adam will smash its way into theaters on October 21.

Will you be seeing the film in IMAX this month? Let us know in the comment section below!

