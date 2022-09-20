New Black Adam Poster Recreates a Familiar Comic Book Image

The DC Extended Universe’s new MVP is just one month away from making his live-action debut in theaters everywhere. So it’s only fitting that he gets some brand new key art that reflects his imposing power set. Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson shared another Black Adam poster on his official Twitter page, which shows the film’s title character striking a very familiar pose.

Over the last few weeks, Warner Bros. has ramped up Black Adam’s marketing campaign with several new posters highlighting the movie’s full cast as well as individual shots of the Justice Society. However, this latest promo finds Johnson reigning supreme…literally. With Black Adam seated on a throne, the image brings to mind the cover of DC’s 52 #45, which was drawn by J.G. Jones and originally hit comic shops in 2007. The poster likewise shows Johnson staring menacingly at the camera, ready to strike at a moment’s notice.

You can view the poster (along with the artwork that seemingly inspired it) below.

THE TIME OF HEROES IS OVER In one month The new era of the DC Universe begins #ManInBlack#JSA #ThroneEnergy #BlackAdam

Only in theaters OCT 21st pic.twitter.com/kBNqJhdksu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2022

Additionally, the poster reveals a new tagline for the movie (“The time for heroes is over”) which hints at Black Adam’s upcoming conflict with the Justice Society. Recent trailers have shown that Johnson’s character will have a difficult time selling the JSA on his murderous brand of justice. But perhaps his reluctant new allies will have a thing or two to teach him about what it means to be a hero.

Black Adam will open in theaters on October 21.

