Elizabeth Olsen Wants Wanda To Find Redemption In the MCU

For the moment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marks the end of Wanda Maximoff’s story in the MCU. But only for now. No one really believes that Elizabeth Olsen’s signature character is gone forever, especially after she became the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. During a recent interview with Variety, Olsen noted that she isn’t sure what the future holds for Wanda. But she knows what she wants to see.

“I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone,” said Olsen before adding that she wants Wanda to move “toward some sort of redemption… I really don’t know my future. There’s nothing that has been agreed on.”

However, Olsen is fairly certain that her WandaVision co-star, Paul Bettany, “would play the Vision for 45 years. Nothing will ever stop Paul — he’d come back as a ghost if they needed him to. He loves it so much!”

Marvel’s Kevin Feige conceded to Variety that Wanda’s story has only touched upon the surface of the source material. But he didn’t share anything about her potential return.

“There really is so much more to explore,” said Feige. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics… I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

How do you want to see Wanda return to the MCU? Share your theories in the comment section below!

