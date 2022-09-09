Dwayne Johnson Unleashes Destruction in the New Black Adam Trailer

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson surprised moviegoers at a Black Adam test screening and confirmed that the film’s second full-length trailer would be arriving in a matter of days. The last few months have already given us lots of footage of Johnson’s first go-round as titular anti-hero. But now, Johnson has made good on his promise. The new Black Adam trailer has come at last, and it gives fans plenty to chew on until the movie hits the big screen next month.

Johnson has long said that Black Adam marks a turning point for the DC Extended Universe, and some of the film’s earlier trailers have backed him up on this. But if you thought disintegrating a band of mercenaries or catching a missile with his bare hands was impressive, that’s nothing compared to what awaits fans in this latest preview. The trailer gives Johnson loads of new opportunities to cause mayhem, whether he’s destroying a helicopter in mid-air or sending Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) crashing into a building.

You can check out the trailer in the player below.

Brand new footage of the Justice Society also gives us further insight into the other heroes’ personalities. Not surprisingly, Hawkman is the no-nonsense member of the group who thinks Black Adam belongs in a cage. But his teammate Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) chooses to see the good in him.

Other highlights include a brief shot of Amanda Waller, with Viola Davis reprising her role from previous DCEU projects. Plus, we also get another glimpse of Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, a resistance fighter from Kahndaq. We still don’t know if Adrianna will become Isis in the film like her comic book counterpart. Regardless, it looks as though she will factor into many of Black Adam’s action scenes, powers or not.

Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21.

What do you think of the new trailer for the movie? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

