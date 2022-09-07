New Black Adam Poster Features All Four JSA Members

Black Adam has never seemed like the type of guy who plays well with others. But the latest key art for his big-screen debut forces him to share the spotlight with the Justice Society. With just over a month to go until the film hits theaters, Warner Bros. has released a brand new Black Adam poster featuring Dwayne Johnson’s titular anti-hero overlooking most of his supporting cast. You can check it out for yourself below.

Beneath Johnson’s larger-than-life visage, the poster grants us new looks at all four members of the JSA, including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and an unmasked Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). We also see two other supporting characters in the bottom left-hand corner. Because they’re so tiny, it’s hard to make out who they are. But one of them might be Sarah Shahi’s Adrianna Tomaz, the resistance fighter who may or may not assume the mantle of Isis in the film.

Additionally, DC confirmed that Black Adam’s second full-length trailer will be premiering online sometime tomorrow. Johnson previously confirmed the trailer’s arrival earlier this week, when he shared an Instagram video of himself surprising fans at a recent Black Adam test screening. So it sounds like we can expect lots of new footage of the title character in action, as well as some additional plot details along the way.

Black Adam will fly into theaters on October 21.

What do you think of the new poster for the film? Are you excited to watch the new trailer tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Justice Society of America: Black Adam and Isis

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.