Pierce Brosnan Clarifies Doctor Fate’s Powers in Black Adam

In addition to Dwayne Johnson’s titular anti-hero, Black Adam will mark the big-screen debut of Kent Nelson, a.k.a. Doctor Fate. Ever since his introduction in 1940, the Helmet of Nabu has gifted Nelson’s alter-ego with a wide array of superhuman powers, many of which have limitless cinematic potential. Now, in a new interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar+), Pierce Brosnan has discussed which of Doctor Fate’s powers will appear in the movie.

DC fans got their best look yet at Brosnan’s character in Black Adam’s Comic-Con sneak peek last month. The preview offered a small taste of Doctor Fate’s power set, including the ability to clone himself. But this isn’t all he can do. According to Brosnan, Black Adam’s take on Doctor Fate will feature some of his more god-like powers from the comics. However, using them comes with a steep price.

“He has powers to foresee the future, and raise the dead, and teleport, while wearing a gold helmet,” said Brosnan. “It’s a blessing and a curse. It’s almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I’m quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it.”

Doctor Fate isn’t the only character in the film who views his powers as a curse. Recent trailers have indicated that Black Adam himself feels the same way about his own abilities, so at least he and the good doctor have that much in common. Unfortunately, Johnson’s character will still butt heads with Nelson’s teammates in the Justice Society, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). But as the “elder of the group,” it’s a safe bet that Doctor Fate will be forced to play peacekeeper.

Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21.

Are you looking forward to watching Doctor Fate use his powers on the big screen this fall?

