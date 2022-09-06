Producer Dan Lin Won’t Take Over DC’s Film and TV Projects

Warner Bros. Discovery’s mission to find its own Kevin Feige has just hit a major speed bump. Less than two weeks ago, producer Dan Lin was said to be in talks to take over as DC’s new film and TV chief, presumably with the goal of consolidating their cinematic and series projects into one shared universe that could properly compete with the MCU. But it looks like Lin isn’t taking this job after all. Deadline confirms that WBD’s negotiations with Lin have broken down, effectively taking their search back to square one.

An earlier report from CNBC claims that Lin ended his talks with WBD without reaching a deal. However, there may have been more at stake than a lowball offer. Lin currently serves as the CEO of his own production company, Rideback, which inked a first-look deal with Universal in 2021. This may have complicated his negotiations with the studio. According to one source, Lin “wanted to keep Rideback operational with an equity stake owned by WBD.” Deadline adds that Warners “would have had to fold Rideback within the studio or work something else out.” But in the end, the two parties couldn’t settle on an arrangement, so Lin decided to bow out.

Lin’s resume boasts a number of blockbusters that likely made him an ideal candidate to take over DC’s big-screen universe. His list of credits includes The Departed, The Lego Movie and its sequels/spinoffs, and both installments of WB’s It franchise. He also had a pre-existing relationship with former Disney executive Alan Horn, who served as WB’s president and COO in the early 2000s when Lin had recently joined the studio as a junior exec. Earlier this year, Horn rejoined WBD as a consultant to new CEO David Zaslav, in part to help him chart the future of DC.

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

