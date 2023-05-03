DC Names Comics Legend as New President

Jim Lee has officially been named as the new president of DC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lee will oversee the operations of the comic book company.

What will Jim Lee do as DC President?

The new role for Lee comes as part of him re-upping his ongoing deal with DC, and will see the artist act as president, publisher, and CCO of the DC Comics branch of Warner Bros. Discovery. According to the report, Lee will continue to report to Pam Lifford, president of global brands, franchises, and experiences at Warner Bros Discovery.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, Lee will continue his primary duties at DC, where he currently leads the creative teams. He’ll also continue to lead creative efforts to “integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media, supporting the brands and studios of WBD.”

Lee began his career as a comic book artist, and actually worked at Marvel Comics in the late 1980s. In 1992, Lee and several other artists founded Image Comics. After selling the comic book imprint WildStorm Productions to DC in 1998, he would continue to run the brand until 2010, when he and Dan Didio replaced Paul Levitz as Co-Publishers of DC Comics.

Throughout his career, Lee has worked on a litany of high-profile comics, including illustrating Batman: Hush, Superman: For Tomorrow, and the New 52 run of Justice League, to name a few.