Thor: Love and Thunder Blu-ray Date and Special Features Revealed

Maybe people will eventually learn that Taika Waititi is deadpan kidding half the time he makes claims. Take, for example, the one about how he was never going to let any Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes see the light of day. It would be hugely out of character for him to do that, yet massively in-character to joke about it. And sure enough, the Thor: Love and Thunder Blu-ray will have some. The description of one such moment — “Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus” — strongly implies it might be the one that includes Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage’s cut cameos. With Lena Headey taking legal action over her cut scene royalties, she’s less likely.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits digital Sept 8, the same day it goes live on Disney+. The 4K and Blu-ray will follow 19 days later, on the 27th. Here’s a new trailer for it:

The rest of the special features rundown includes the usual features we expect to see from most MCU home releases, including a commentary and blooper reel. Sadly, it looks like there’s no more of Thor’s roommate Darryl. Here’s the complete list, per the press release:

Bonus Features*

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.

– Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder. Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director/writer Taika Waititi.

Featurettes

Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor – Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.

– Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces. Shaping a Villain – This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.

– This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes. Another Classic Taika Adventure – This piece looks back on Taika Waititi’s journey taking over the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment Taika was announced as the new custodian of Thor and follow Taika through the production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Deleted Scenes

Looking for Zeus – Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus.

– Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus. Wasting Time – Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.

– Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause. A Safe Vacation – A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene.

– A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene. Fighting For You – Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overhearing a heartfelt conversation.

Will you pick this up? Let us know in comments.

