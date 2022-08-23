Mattson Tomlin Will Co-Write The Batman 2 With Matt Reeves

Earlier this month, reports began to surface that Warner Bros. hasn’t officially greenlit The Batman 2. But the latest update regarding the sequel indicates that the follow-up to Matt Reeves’ critically-lauded reboot is moving forward as planned. The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that Mattson Tomlin is joining Reeves as a co-writer on the upcoming film.

Tomlin previously collaborated with Reeves on his original Batman script. But in the end, only Reeves and Peter Craig received credit for writing the movie. Both Tomlin and Craig reportedly came aboard to help Reeves solve issues with the film’s third act. However, Tomlin and Reeves are working together on the sequel from the beginning. They haven’t actually started writing yet, but they are expected to begin “in the coming weeks.”

Before The Batman came along, Tomlin made a name for himself as the writer of Netflix’s Project Power. He later made his directorial debut on Mother/Android, which premiered on Hulu last year. Tomlin was also hired to write a film adaptation of Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book series and recently appeared onstage with Reeves at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss his plans for the movie. Additionally, Tomlin has dabbled in comics himself. Some of his unused ideas for The Batman eventually found their way into his own DC Black Label miniseries, Batman: The Imposter.

This isn’t the only big Batman-related news of the day. Deadline is reporting that Reeves has signed a new first-look film deal with WB though his 6th and Idaho production banner. He also renewed his pact with Warner Bros. Television, which is a little surprising, given HBO Max’s recent decision to pass on Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series that counts Reeves as an executive producer. Luckily, it sounds like Reeves’ deal effectively safeguards Colin Farrell’s Penguin series from meeting a similar fate. The other Batman spinoff series, which reportedly focuses on Arkham Asylum, is still “in discussions” as well.

“Making this legendary studio my home is a dream,” said Reeves in a new statement. “I am so excited to be working with [Warner Bros Pictures Group Co-Chairs/CEOs] Mike [De Luca], Pam [Abdy], and [Warner Bros. Television Group and Chairman] Channing [Dungey] and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”

Warner Bros. still hasn’t announced a release date for The Batman 2.

Are you happy to hear that Tomlin is working with Reeves’ on the sequel? What do you make of Reeves’ new deal with the studio? Let us know in the comment section below!

