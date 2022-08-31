Doctor Strange 2 Writer Describes an Alternate Reed Richards Scene

Marvel fans have been wanting John Krasinski to join the MCU as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic for years. So when he finally showed up as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it usually received a loud cheer from fans in theaters. Regardless, having Krasinski appear in the sequel’s much-talked-about Illuminati scene wasn’t always the plan. While speaking with Empire, screenwriter Michael Waldron described an alternate scene that would have saved the character for a post-credits appearance.

Technically, the version of Reed that appeared in Multiverse of Madness wasn’t the same one currently occupying the MCU. Instead, Krasinski was playing a variant of the stretchy superhero in a parallel universe designated Earth-838. Playing around in alternate dimensions allowed several other Marvel actors to reprise their roles from other film and TV projects as well. But Waldron’s original idea would have shown Reed in the primary MCU timeline. Unfortunately, it sounds like we wouldn’t have been able to see Reed’s face.

“I always wanted Reed Richards in this thing,” said Waldron. “In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back. Reed is probably my favorite Marvel comics character, so I was always gunning to get him in here somewhere.”

Going this route wouldn’t have required Marvel to cast an actor for the part. But presumably, having Reed observe Strange’s actions didn’t line up with the studio’s plans for the future of the Multiverse Saga, which likely forced Waldron to retool his script. In any case, the Fantastic Four are set to play a major role in this storyline beginning in Phase 6, when their next movie kicks off on November 8, 2024. However, it remains to be seen if Krasinski will reprise his role in the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and also available on Blu-ray, 4K UHD, DVD, and digital.

