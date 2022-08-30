Oliver Trevena Joins the Cast of the Red Sonja Reboot Film

Last week, word broke that the Red Sonja reboot movie finally started production with Matilda Lutz in the leading role. Now, Deadline is reporting that Oliver Trevena has also joined the cast in a key role. According to the report, Trevena’s character is named Tr’aal, and he is described as a gladiator-type warrior who joins Sonja in her fight against the evil emperor.”

Trevena isn’t widely known, but he is co-starring in Wire Room opposite Bruce Willis, which will be released this Friday, September 2, in theaters and on demand. He previously appeared alongside Willis in Out of Death, and his credits also include Grand Isle, The Plane, and The Bricklayer.

Red Sonja is loosely based upon Robert E. Howard’s Red Sonya of Rogatino. In 1973, Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith modified Red Sonya into Red Sonja as a supporting character in Marvel’s Conan the Barbarian comics. Although both Red Sonja and Conan were created by Howard, the rights to the two characters are held by separate companies. Red Sonja’s current sword and sorcery comic book adventures are published by Dynamite Entertainment.

Batwoman co-star Wallis Day will portray Sonja’s “wicked half-sister,” Annisia, in the film. Additionally, Robert Sheehan will play Draygan. The other cast members also include Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury, and Katrina Durden.

Red Sonja director M.J. Bassett previously helmed the Solomon Kane movie, which was also based on a Howard creation. Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo wrote the script for Red Sonja, which Soloway was supposed to direct before Bassett took over the film.

Millennium Media hasn’t set a theatrical premiere date for Red Sonja. But a late 2023 or 2024 release seems likely.

