Black Adam Fights the Justice Society in a New Comic-Con Preview Trailer

Nearly eight years after he first signed on to play Teth-Adam in the DC Extended Universe, Dwayne Johnson finally got his chance to plug the character’s live-action debut at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today. Warner Bros. followed up its Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel with a sneak peek at Black Adam, with Johnson coming out in full costume to screen new footage from the highly-anticipated film.

It’s not a proper trailer, per se. Regardless, the latest teaser offers plenty of new scenes for fans to sink their teeth into. We also get some fresh insight into Black Adam’s powers, which he views as a curse rather than a blessing.

You can check out the new preview below:

BORN OUT OF RAGE Exclusive look at #BlackAdam that we JUST released in the electrified room of #ComicCon Hall H The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is changing. IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE 10.21.22

@SevenBucksProd @DCComics @WBPictures#ManInBlack#Rage pic.twitter.com/tTVwup3oGV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2022

After a quick change of clothes, Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra were joined onstage by three of the film’s Justice Society members: Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman). Regrettably, the team’s most senior member, Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), couldn’t make it to Hall H. But the new footage indicates that his character might be the closest thing Black Adam has to a friend. Although Johnson’s character and the JSA will come to blows on more than one occasion, Brosnan’s Kent Nelson actually offers him a choice. He can either surrender to his demons and destroy the world, or he can rise up and become the hero it desperately needs.

Collet-Serra later confirmed that Black Adam officially locked production last night, which means it’s finally ready to be shipped off to theaters three months ahead of schedule. As a bonus, the cast and crew also announced that Viola Davis is reprising her Suicide Squad role as Amanda Waller in the film. Unfortunately, those rumors about Henry Cavill making a surprise appearance to tease his big-screen comeback as Superman turned out to be false, as the erstwhile Man of Steel was nowhere to be found.

Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21.

