Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Will Write and Direct Wizard of Oz Reboot

Last year, Warner Bros. Pictures’ New Line Cinema signed Watchmen‘s Nicole Kassell to helm a new version of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz. However, that take on the project appears to have fallen by the wayside. Regardless, Warner Bros. is ready to try again. Deadline is reporting that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been lined up to write and direct a Wizard of Oz reboot.

Deadline didn’t disclose any details about the reboot, but noted that “it will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical.” Beyond that, we don’t know if it’s a direct remake of the legendary 1939 adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, or if it will be something closer to Baum’s original Oz novels.

It should be noted that the famous ruby slippers from the 1939 film were invented for that movie. Consequently, MGM owns the rights to that specific part of the story. Disney previously reached an agreement with MGM to use the ruby slippers in 1985’s Return To Oz. If Warner Bros. wants to use the ruby slippers as well, then a new deal will have to be reached.

In addition to creating Black-ish, Barris created and developed its two spinoff series: Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. His other TV credits include Girlfriends, America’s Top Model, Soul Food, The Game, and I Hate My Teenage Daughter.

Assuming the new Wizard of Oz goes forward, it will be either the second or third film directed by Barris. He previously helmed You People, a Netflix original movie that is slated to premiere later this year. He also wrote Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, The Witches, Coming 2 America, and Cheaper by the Dozen. Barris has also signed on to write and direct a remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

What do you want to see in a new take on Wizard of Oz? Let us know in the comment section below!

