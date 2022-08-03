Warner Bros. Sets Joker Sequel For Fall 2024 Release

In October 2019, director Todd Phillips’ Joker standalone film quickly became the highest grossing R-rated film to date. Joaquin Phoenix also won an Oscar for his leading role as Arthur Fleck/Joker. But it wasn’t until earlier this summer that a Joker sequel finally began to take shape. Now, Deadline is reporting that the follow-up, tentatively titled Joker: Folie À Deux, will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024, almost five years to the day after Joker‘s release.

Additionally, Deadline notes that production is expected to begin in December. Back in June, it was reported that Phoenix hadn’t yet closed his deal to reprise his role in the sequel. Presumably that’s changed if cameras are set to roll within the next few months.

Since the title, Folie À Deux, translates from French to English as “Madness for Two,” it was widely assumed that Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn would be a part of the film. In June, Lady Gaga was reportedly in negotiations to play Harley in the film, which is rumored to be a musical. But for now, those details remain unconfirmed.

Phillips co-wrote the script for the sequel with his Joker collaborator Scott Silver. At the moment, it’s unclear if any other cast members from the original film will return.

