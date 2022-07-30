Wyatt Russell Says Marvel Hasn’t Called Him Yet For the Thunderbolts

In hindsight, both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow were clearly leading into an eventual Thunderbolts movie. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has already recruited John Walker/U.S. Agent, Yelena Belova/Black Widow, and presumably other familiar faces as well. But it wasn’t official until last weekend at Comic-Con when Marvel Studios revealed that Thunderbolts will close out Phase 5 in 2024. Regardless, Wyatt Russell, the actor who portrays Walker in the MCU, says he hasn’t been approached about appearing in the film yet.

During an interview with The Digital Fix, Wyatt was asked if Marvel had reached out to him about Thunderbolts. He replied “No, I’m still waiting. I know they’re doing it. I know that they’re planning it [and] I gotta imagine that there’s something in there for me. But yeah, until you get that true actual prompt, like, ‘Okay, this is your start date. And this is when you’re coming, and this is when you rent your house, and this is when logistically you need to start setting up to do these things.’ That’s when I shift my mindset to going to do that, you know? Other than that, before you get that call, things can change on a dime; you never know.”

Deadline‘s initial report about the Thunderbolts film suggested that it may feature Walker, Belova, Baron Zemo, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, and possibly even the Winter Soldier. But if we had to guess, we suspect that Thunderbolts mainstays like Moonstone, Songbird, Atlas, Fixer, and Jolt may eventually show up as well. For now, Marvel hasn’t officially revealed the team’s MCU roster.

Jake Schreier is set to direct Thunderbolts from a script by Eric Pearson. It will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

