The Wolves Return To Beacon Hills In Teen Wolf: The Movie’s First Trailer

The Wolves Return In Teen Wolf: The Movie’s First Trailer

It’s been years since the supernatural ran amok in Beacon Hills, but evil was defeated and the wolf pack went on with their lives after Teen Wolf came to an end. The MTV original series was a darker take on the ’80s Teen Wolf movies, and now the franchise is getting a new film as a sequel: Teen Wolf: The Movie. And that means its time to reassemble the wolf pack.

In the first trailer for the film, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), and more familiar faces are menaced by a new threat. However, Scott is particularly unnerved to see his lost love, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed)…because she’s been dead for years. So who resurrected Allison, and why? And is she an ally? Or has she become Scott’s enemy?

There’s unfinished business in Beacon Hills.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming soon on @ParamountPlus. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/rwaYLpCYyA — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) July 21, 2022

Shelley Hennig is also reprising her role as Malia Tate, with Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, and Ian Bohen as Peter Hale.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Paramount + later this year.

