Paramount+’s Wolf Pack Series Casts Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the realm of supernatural horror (but unfortunately, not for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival). Ahead of today’s Comic-Con panel for Teen Wolf: The Movie, Deadline confirmed that Gellar has joined the cast of Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. Gellar will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

Wolf Pack is based on the series of books by Canadian author Edo Van Belkom. The story follows two teenagers whose California town is hit with a wildfire. Eventually, the disaster awakens a supernatural creature that begins wreaking havoc throughout the surrounding area. Gellar is starring as Kristin Ramsey, an “expert” arson investigator who aids the local authorities in tracking down the young perp believed to have set the fire in the first place.

Last month, the series began casting with Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. Gellar’s casting was formally announced when she joined Davis and Teen Wolf actors Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin onstage in Hall H. But although Deadline is one of many outlets that describes Wolf Pack as an “offshoot” of Teen Wolf, Variety previously specified that the new show is “unconnected” to the MTV series or its upcoming film continuation. But it will reportedly feature werewolves in equal measure…

Gellar had a hard time staying away from the horror genre after Buffy went off the air in 2003. A year later, she starred in The Grudge and also showed up in the film’s 2006 sequel. Most recently, Gellar provided the voice of Teela in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series. She will also make an appearance in Clerks III later this year.

Paramount+ still hasn’t announced a premiere date for Wolf Pack. However, the show is expected to debut by the end of the year.

