Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan Are Coming To Disney+

Since the beginning of Disney+ in 2019, it was billed as a family-friendly streaming service. The company willingly shed some of that image when it added parental content filters for Daredevil and the other former Netflix series earlier this year. That meant that TV-MA shows could be added to Disney+, and now, so too can R-rated movies. Disney+ has announced that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are all coming to Disney+ tomorrow, July 22!

All three films are among the most beloved X-Men-related adaptations produced by 20th Century Fox. Deadpool and its sequel were also among the highest-grossing non-MCU Marvel movies ever made. This almost certainly means that Deadpool 3 will also come to Disney+ a few months after its release.

As for Logan, it was Hugh Jackman’s final bow as Wolverine, a character he portrayed since X-Men in 2000. Oddly enough, this means that The Wolverine is now the only X-Men-related film not on Disney+. Note that other countries already these films on Disney+ through STAR. But this is the first time they will be available to stream on Disney+ in America.

To promote this stunt, Disney+ will unveil the Deadpool chimichanga truck on the second and third days of Comic-Con. Fans who visit the food truck at the corner of Kettner and S. Embarcadero from noon to 5pm will get a free mini chimichanga. While supplies last, of course.

