Lightyear Will Begin Streaming on Disney+ on August 3

Buzz Lightyear’s origin story split longtime Pixar fans right down the middle when it arrived in theaters last month. But the ones who stayed away don’t have to wait much longer to stream the film from the comfort of their own home. Disney+ has announced that Lightyear will be available to watch on the platform starting Wednesday, August 3.

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, streaming August 3 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/K75UdXQQrg — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 19, 2022

Intended to exist within the Toy Story universe as the movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figures, the film stars Chris Evans as the voice of the titular space ranger as he leads his own team of explorers on a mission to escape a hostile alien planet. The supporting voice cast includes Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, James Brolin, and Uzo Aduba.

Although Evans received praise for his performance, some viewers lamented the absence of Tim Allen, who has brought Buzz to life in Pixar’s Toy Story films since the original installment bowed in 1995. Allen himself recently admitted that he wished the film had more of a connection to his own take on Buzz. But as many fans have pointed out, Evans is playing a completely different version of the character.

Lightyear is also a rare Pixar release to bomb at the box office. The film opened at the number 2 spot in June behind Jurassic World Dominion (then in its second week). Since then, Lightyear has only managed to $213.4 million against a $200 million budget, putting it in the same league as other underwhelming Pixar movies like The Good Dinosaur and Onward. But to be fair, the latter film’s haul was hampered by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

