New Report Details Director Zack Snyder’s Conflict With Warner Bros.

Today, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available on digital. And while the director’s cut premiered on HBO Max last year, the saga of Snyder’s conflict with Warner Bros. has just added another chapter. Rolling Stone has published an extensive story about the deterioration of the relationship between the director and the studio. But the headline alone contends that the Snyder Cut movement was driven by fake accounts. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Rolling Stone report indicates that Warner Bros. opened up two investigations into Snyder’s digital following and concluded that 13% of the accounts were fake. To be sure, there are definitely genuine Snyder fans, and 13% is far from a majority. But the report does add that the movement was “amplified by a disproportionate number of bogus accounts.” The report also contends that Snyder coordinated with his followers to pressure Warner Bros. to bow to his wishes. For example, when the studio didn’t move fast enough to drop Geoff Johns and Jon Berg’s credits from the directors cut, Snyder allegedly said he would “destroy them on social media.”

Perhaps the most explosive accusation in the report is that Warner Bros. believes that Snyder and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher were coordinating with each other “based on Fisher’s tweets coming directly on the heels of Snyder’s behind-the-scenes demands.” Fisher made many headlines last year when he publicly accused Joss Whedon of misconduct during the Justice League reshoots.

Snyder responded directly to Rolling Stone and called the allegation “totally untrue.” Fisher didn’t respond in the story itself, but he has replied on his Twitter account.

.@RollingStone and @TatianaSiegel27 need to amend this article immediately! Neither myself, nor anyone on my team, EVER “declined to comment to Rolling Stone.” Furthermore, this type of rumor-mill reporting is offensive, dangerous, and willfully evasive of fact. A>E pic.twitter.com/HtOt4D6A9b — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 19, 2022

Additionally, the report notes that one of the reasons Warner Bros. was skeptical about the legitimacy of the Snyder Cut movement was because of “pricey publicity stunts” like the ad in Times Square and the plane that flew over Comic-Con with a Snyder cut banner. The implication appears to be that Snyder bankrolled those events himself. But the report doesn’t directly accuse the director of that.

The key takeaway from this story is that there appears to be a lot of bad blood towards Snyder from within the studio. In turn, Snyder offered this response to Rolling Stone:

“As an artist it was fulfilling to be able to finally see my vision realized after such a difficult time in my life and for it to be so well received. I am grateful to both the fan community and Warner Bros. for allowing this to happen. To dwell on negativity and rumors serves no one…If this is indeed a balanced article, I hope that all the good work [charitable contributions] the fandom has done is being represented.”

You can read the full story here.

