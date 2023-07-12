Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Who Is Stronger and Would Win in a Fight

With the recently released Deadpool 3 photo making the headlines, the fans’ interest in another potential Deadpool vs. Wolverine fight is spiking. Who would win in a contest between the superheroes portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively? Is Deadpool stronger than Wolverine, or is it the other way around?

Is Deadpool stronger than Wolverine?

Deadpool isn’t stronger than Wolverine.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine is quite the fight to promote in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have already seen the outcome of the clash when the superheroes first collided in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. On that occasion, Wolverine proved he was stronger than Deadpool, who still went as Weapon XI at the time. The tilt between the former Team X members ended with Wolverine decapitating his foe, seemingly ending their rivalry. However, Wade Wilson survived the fatal blow thanks to his extraordinary regeneration powers.

Can Deadpool beat Wolverine in a fight?

Deadpool can beat Wolverine in a fight.

While it’s true Wolverine won in their first clash, Logan was also helped by his half-brother, Victor Creed, a.k.a. Sabretooth. There’s no doubt Deadpool could beat Wolverine in a one vs. one bout. Surely, time is a ruthless master, and The Merc with the Mouth appears to cope better with aging than the X-Men member. Let’s say that Deadpool can defeat Wolverine, but he definitely would need to be the best version of himself to overcome the experienced opponent.

Will Deadpool fight Wolverine in the Deadpool 3 movie?

Deadpool and Wolverine will fight again in Deadpool 3.

A 15-year-in-the-making rematch will go down next year when Deadpool 3 hits theaters, officially introducing the two beloved superheroes in the MCU. Several leaked set photos show the pair locking horns (and claws) again. We’ll have to wait to see who’s taking home the victory this time.

For more Deadpool 3 content, check out Wolverine’s costume in the upcoming film. Also, there are some major cameos planned for the movie.