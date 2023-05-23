New Spider-Man Movie 2024: Is There a No Way Home Sequel?

Rumors of a new Spider-Man movie for 2024 are already starting to swirl. Many Spider-Man fans are eager to hear if there’s going to be a No Way Home sequel. Fans of the webhead are keen to learn whether Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, or a brand new actor will be slinging their way to screens next year. Here are the need-to-know details about Spider-Man 2024.

Is there a new Spider-Man movie in 2024?

A new Spider-Man movie is releasing in 2024. It is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and is an animated release that continues the story of Miles Morales. It is set to release on March 29, 2024.

Outside of the animated release, the future of Spider-Man movies is currently unknown. It’s not clear what will happen with the live-action version. If Tom Holland is indeed out, a new actor could be filling the role of the red-and-blue superhero.

Will there be a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home?

No, there will not be a direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies were a trilogy of movies. Any new movies are likely to be treated as separate from that original trilogy.

At the end of No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was left alone, with his friends, family, and everybody else forgetting who he is. The secret identity of his Spider-Man was repaired and the concluding scene showed him swinging back into action as the friendly neighborhood web slinger.

When is the next live-action Spider-Man movie coming out?

It’s not clear when the next live-action Spider-Man movie is coming out. It’s also unclear who will be playing Spider-Man in the next live-action release.

With Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all appearing as Spider-Man in the previous movie, there’s potential for any (or all?) of them to reprise the role. Of course, there could also be a new actor starring as the sticky-fingered hero.

