Buffy the Vampire Slayer Stars Reunite in Emotional BTS Video for Audio Drama

Key members of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast — including James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, and Amber Benson — are thrilled to be working together again for the Audible drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.

A new video posted to Audible’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) highlights the actors celebrating their reunion with exuberance and even tears of emotion. Marsters begins by turning to Juliet Landau — who played the ethereal vampire Drusilla to his punk vampire Spike — and saying, “I had forgotten how good you are. It was shocking.” The viewer gets to see Landau in action when she mimes feeding on a human to get some feisty vampire sounds for the recording.

From the world of the TV series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' comes an all-new Audible Original adventure about connections that never die—even if you bury them.



Based on the movie of the same name, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was created by Joss Whedon. The show ran for seven seasons and had a concurrent spin-off series, Angel, centered on Buffy Summers’ (Sarah Michelle Gellar) vampire soulmate (David Boreanaz). Both shows spawned successful continuations and reboots in comic form, but Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is the first audio-only interpretation of the original.

What is Slayers: A Buffyverse Story about?

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set within the world of Buffy, but it takes place 20 years after the show’s finale. The plot will focus on an alternate reality in which Carpenter’s Cordelia Chase, Buffy’s rival from high school, is the Slayer. Spike, who has his hands full with guarding Indira, stumbles into this different universe and must face his former lover Drusilla again to help Cordelia. Christopher Golden is co-writer and co-director on the project.

Gellar will not be returning to reprise the role of Buffy, but other returning stars include Emma Caulfield Ford as the ex-demon Anya, Danny Strong as the hapless Jonathan, James Charles Leary as the demon Clem, and Amber Benson — who is also a co-writer and co-director on the project — as the gentle witch Tara. Laya DeLeon Hayes’ new character gets an early intro in the BTS video, as she’s shown in the recording studio speaking lines for rookie Slayer Indira Nunnally.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story premieres on Audible October 12 and is available for pre-order now.