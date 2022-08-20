Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Reportedly on Hold

Fans of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer bared their fangs in 2018 when 20th Century Fox announced a potential reboot of the beloved series. It’s been ages, however, since any further word leaked. Now it appears that someone high up on the corporate ladder staked its heart. In this week’s episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, executive producer Gail Berman revealed that the show is currently “on pause.”

Fox 21 TV Studios previously hired Monica Owusu-Breen to spearhead her own re-imagining of the Buffy mythos. But shortly after she signed on, Owusu-Breen teased that her story wouldn’t be a reboot. Instead, she indicated that it would focus on a new Slayer who occupied the same universe. Regardless, no casting news ever surfaced.

In theory, having the reboot share continuity with the flagship series could open the door for several original cast members to make guest appearances. However, Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, suggested as recently as last year that she’d aged out of wanting to do it again. And since vampires don’t age, Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters) might require a lot of explanation.

Owusu-Breen has a lot of genre writing credits under her belt, including stints on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Revolution, and Fringe. She also developed Midnight, Texas for The CW in 2017. So although many Buffy viewers are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief, her vision could have been worth tuning in for.

At the time, Owusu-Breen served as showrunner/writer/executive producer on the reboot. Additional executive producers Berman, Fran Kuzui (who directed 1992’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie), and Kaz Kazui worked on the original series and its spinoff, Angel. Additional named executive producers included Joe Earley and Joss Whedon. But given the allegations of workplace harassment and abuse against the latter, he might not have continued his involvement.

How do you feel about the Buffy reboot being put on hold? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

