Buffy the Vampire Slayer: James Marsters Returns as Spike for New Audio Drama

The beloved cult horror TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back in a new form, as Audible is creating a new story featuring the voices of many of the original actors.

As reported by EW, Audible’s upcoming Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set within the world of Buffy, but takes place 20 years after the show’s finale. The plot will center on the vampire Spike, with James Marsters reprising the role. Other returning stars include Charisma Carpenter as Buffy’s high school rival Cordelia Chase, Anthony Head as the Watcher Rupert Giles, Juliet Landau as Spike’s vampire love interest Drusilla, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya, Amber Benson as Tara, Danny Strong as Jonathan, and James Charles Leary as the demon Clem. A new character, rookie Slayer Indira Nunnally, will be voiced by Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Benson is also a writer on Slayers, alongside Christopher Golden. Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland are credited as directors.

The Slayer continues to slay

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was created by Joss Whedon and based on a movie of the same name. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Buffy, the show ran for seven seasons and had a concurrent spin-off series, Angel, centered on Buffy’s vampire lover (David Boreanaz). Both shows spawned successful continuations and reboots in comic form, but Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is the first audio-only interpretation of the original.

Marsters joined Buffy the Vampire Slayer in Season 2, when Spike and Drusilla came to Buffy’s town of Sunnydale to wreak havoc. After Spike’s return in Season 4, Marsters became a series regular and Spike eventually fell in love with Buffy and chose to remain at her side.

James Marsters plays Spike in different circumstances

Gellar and Boreanaz are absent from Audible’s Slayers, with the story focusing instead on an alternate reality in which Cordelia is the Slayer instead of Buffy. Spike, who has his hands full with guarding the Slayer Indira, stumbles into this different reality and must face Drusilla again to help Cordelia.

On reuniting with the Buffy cast for Slayers, Marsters said, “I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take … old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story premieres on Audible October 12.