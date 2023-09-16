Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical Releases Full Cast Recording

The original cast recording for Marvel‘s Rogers: The Musical is now available online in its entirety.

Rogers: The Musical (Original Cast Recording) is currently streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music — courtesy of Walt Disney Records. The 30-minute digital album is comprised of 12 tracks, including “five all-new, original songs” created specifically for the stage production. These songs were written by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and feature lyrics by Lennertz, Jordan Peterson (the musical’s director), and Alex Karukas.

“It was important to us to continue the best of both Avengers and Broadway traditions, infusing humor, heart, and heroic action into the music,” Lennertz told Marvel of his approach. “The score has memorable melodies and a huge scope of instrumentation that match the iconic presence of our hero. Audiences will hear big band jazz, modern funk, classic orchestra and more.”

Rogers: The Musical became a reality this summer

Rogers: The Musical began as a fictional stage play existing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The play uses the power of song and dance to tell the life story of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. It was introduced to the MCU via Marvel Studios‘ 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye, which prominently featured a performance of the now fan-favorite song “Save the City.”

This past June, a real-life, one-act version of Rogers: The Musical opened at the Hyperion Theater, which resides inside Disney California Adventure Park. The half-hour stage musical ran at the Hyperion through August. It featured existing songs like “Save the City” from Hawkeye and “Star Spangled Man” from Marvel Studios’ 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, as well as the aforementioned originals composed by Lennertz.

Check out the full track list for Rogers: The Musical (Original Cast Recording) below: