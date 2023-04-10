The Broadway version of Steve Rogers’ life-story has finally set a date for its grand opening in the real world. Earlier this year, Marvel announced that Disney’s California Adventure would start hosting performances of Rogers: The Musical sometime this summer. Now, the official Disney Parks blog has confirmed that this limited run of shows will kick off on June 30 at the Hyperion Theater.

Rogers: The Musical made its first MCU appearance in Marvel’s Hawkeye series in 2021, when Clint Barton took his kids to see a production of the show while on vacation in New York City. Disney+ subscribers only got to see the musical’s cheesy recap of The Avengers’ fight against Loki and his Chitauri forces. However, Disneyland guests will get to witness a full 30 minutes’ worth of musical numbers, at least one of which will re-tell Captain America’s origin story. Disney even released new concept art for this particular scene, which shows Steve Rogers emerging triumphant from Dr. Abraham Erskine’s Vita-Ray Chamber as others, including Peggy Carter and Erskine himself, look on. You can view the image below.

The shows will include two songs we’ve already heard before: “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger, and “Save the City,” which was written by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and was also the last song that Jeremy Renner’s Clint got to hear before walking out of the musical in Hawkeye’s first episode. Additionally, the upcoming performances will feature five new original songs, but it’s currently unclear who wrote them.

Rogers: The Musical will run Tuesdays through Saturdays for “most weeks” that the show is available. The cast reportedly includes a talented roster of singers and dancers, including one who will embody the usually stoic director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury. As a bonus, Disney will be offering a host of themed food items, beverages, and merchandise to anyone who attends.

Will you be catching a performance of Rogers: The Musical this summer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Captain America Vol. 1: Winter In America

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.