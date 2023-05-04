Animated Ewoks Lead Hasbro’s Star Wars Day 2023 Toy Reveals

The Ewoks animated series of the ’80s isn’t exactly considered canon these days, so Hasbro surprised everyone on their official Star Wars Day livestream by unveiling a pair of figures in the show’s colors. There’s Wicket, of course, in more cartoonish shades, but he comes paired with Princess Kneesaa from the cartoon series. The only female Ewok to ever get a figure, she dons a pink hood and more fashionable shades of fur. The vintage collection two-pack also includes collector coins and animated-style cardbacks. Expect it at most online retailers for $36.99. (Note: every product fully revealed on the livestream goes on sale May 4th at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, though retailers vary.)

Other Vintage Reveals

Also in the 3-3/4 inch vintage collection, we’ll see a Grand Inquisitor, based on his Obi-Wan Kenobi appearance in live-action. And a Luke Skywalker and Grogu 2-pack will include 15 accessories, among them a training drone and two lightsabers. The Jedi master and student will sell exclusively at Target, with the Inquisitor nearly everywhere.

The vintage collection will reveal its next HasLab project at San Diego Comic-Con, and the team keeps dropping hints that it might be the Ghost ship from Rebels. That would certainly be much-desired, but also at a high price point to get done right.

Meanwhile, in the Black…

In the 6-inch Black Series, we’ll see some new and familiar faces. Chewbacca as Boushh’s bounty from Return of the Jedi, Wicket, The Mandalorian as seen in The Book of Boba Fett (with soft goods cape), Phase Ii Clonetrooper, and Ahsoka Tano from later seasons of The Clone Wars offer new twists on old favorites, along with a GameStop exclusive Battle Damage Grievous, sans cape. Darth Malgus, with cloth hood and removable facemask, makes a long-requested debut, along with a Magnaguard, in white armor from the Clone Wars. All except Grievous should be available most places Star Wars figures are sold.

In the electronic helmet category, Axe Woves offers us the latest Mandalorian variant. The next one up will be a Carson Teva X-Wing helmet.

Tune in Next Time for…

There are always “pipeline” reveals of things not yet ready to show. This time around, upcoming new figures for the black series will include a red R-4 unit (cone-headed), Episode I Anakin and Padme (Final Battle), and a rerelease of Paz Vizsla. The carded archival series, which features rereleases sometimes with upgrades, will bring back Bo-Katan, X-Wing Luke, Episode IV Darth Vader (cape over shoulder pads this time), and Original Trilogy Stormtrooper.

Take a look at all the official images from Hasbro below. Then let us know your favorites in the comments.