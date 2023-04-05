Star Wars LEGO Reveals for May 4th Include New Ultimate X-Wing

With Star Wars day fast approaching, and Star Wars Celebration this weekend, LEGO just revealed three new sets, headlined by a new Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing. It’s the third UCS X-Wing LEGO has done, with upgraded details like the Incom 4L4 fusil thrust engines and the Taim & Bak KX9 laser cannons. At almost two feet long, it includes 1949 pieces, and a display stand to show it off with wings open or closed. VIP access online begins May 1, and for everyone else on May the 4th, of course. U.S. retail price runs $239.99.

In addition to the X-Wing, two new diorama sets celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. In one, Speeder Bikes appear suspended in mid-air for a chase scene with Luke and Leia tracking an Imperial Scout. The other depicts the original trilogy’s final Jedi duel, between Luke and Darth Vader in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room. These start at $80 and $100, respectively, and will hit stores May 1.

Fans attending Celebration should be able to see this sets on display in person first. More announcements can be expected there, along with first sales of an exclusive Battle of Endor Brick Headz set. No images yet, but it includes stylized, buildable versions of Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, an Ewok, and Princess Leia.

See more of the new sets in the images below. Will you buy any? Let us know in comments.

