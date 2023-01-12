Spotify’s Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind Debuts This Month

Christina Ricci has been enjoying a career renaissance thanks to her Emmy-nominated performance on Showtime’s Yellowjackets and her recent appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday. But soon, she will be making her mark on the DC Universe. Via IGN, DC has confirmed that its new scripted podcast series, Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind, will release all seven of its episodes on Tuesday, January 31.

Sound Mind was previously announced last summer and hails from writer and director Eli Horowitz (Amazon Prime’s Homecoming). Ricci headlines the series as the voice of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who in this incarnation is “fresh out of grad school” and eager to start her new job at Arkham Asylum, where she intends to help the patients who have been written off by her more experienced colleagues. Unfortunately, Harleen is dealing with some personal issues of her own. Her father is sick, and needs a life-saving operation that she can’t afford.

Harleen’s work eventually leads her to the inmate known as Patient J. But in a major departure from Harley Quinn’s typical origin story, the Clown Prince of Crime’s manipulative tactics fail to charm his new psychologist. Instead, Dr. Quinzel turns the tables on him, using her relationship with The Joker to get what she wants and changing the fate of Gotham City forever.

Billy Magnussen and Justin Hartley join Ricci in the podcast as the voices of Joker and Bruce Wayne/Batman, respectively. Additional cast members include Amy Sedaris as Harleen’s Aunt Rose; Andre Royo as Arnold Wesker/The Ventriloquist; Stephen Root as Harleen’s boss, Grunfeld; Fred Melamed as Harleen’s co-worker, Bob; Mary Holland as Margaret Pye/Magpie; and Elias Koteas (“Goliath,” “Chicago PD”) as Harleen’s father Nicky Quinzel. You can listed to a trailer for Sound Mind in the player below.

