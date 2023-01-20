First Look: M.O.D.O.K. Marvel Gallery Diorama by Diamond Select

The big-headed bad guy sure gets around. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has been a video game arch villain, the star of his own stop-motion series, and several elaborate action figures. Next month, he’ll finally appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, somewhere in the Quantum Realm of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But before we can see any movie toys of the brain-blasting bad guy, the comic version will get the fancy treatment from Diamond Select. We’re pleased to debut the M.O.D.O.K. gallery diorama, coming this fall to “head” up your collection.

Blasting off from his base at A.I.M., he’s already firing up his mental energy. And by the look on his face, he’s royally P.O.’ed. Someone’s gonna get hurt.

Here’s the official copy: “The leader of AIM has arrived! MODOK, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, brings his swelled head to the line-up of Marvel Gallery Dioramas with this all-new PVC sculpture. Standing approximately 11 inches tall, this deluxe diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson Asencio, sculpted by Alterton!”

M.O.D.O.K. will run you $75, with preorders opening Friday, Jan 20.

What do you think of this massive-meloned mound of mental malevolence? Mayhap, mention your musings or misgivings below!

