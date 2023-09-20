Exclusive First Look: MCU Iron Man Mark 1 Mini-Bust by Diamond Select

Tony Stark built his first Iron Man armor with parts he found in a cave. To get your own little replica, it’ll be a little bit easier. Starting Thursday night at 9 p.m. PT, this elaborate mini-bust goes up for preorder at Diamond Select and Gentle Giant’s websites. Just call this a Stark reminder.

So Easy a Caveman Could Do It

The Mark 1 armor adds many more handmade details to the original version drawn in the comics. With a flamethrower on the wrist and hydraulics and gears on the back, this sort of thing in real life would likely blow up or roast Tony alive inside. In comics and comic-book movies, however, all things are possible. The ARC reactor that powers the suit and keeps Tony’s heart safe from shrapnel is basically magic.

Look closely and you can even see a hint of the man inside the machine. Tony’s eyes intently scan for foes as he breaks free of his prison and torches the captors.

Here’s Diamond‘s official description: “The newest movie-based Marvel mini-bust is none other than the Invincible Iron Man himself, in his very first big-screen appearance! Wearing the handmade suit of armor he used to escape his captors, Tony Stark fires a burst of flame as he makes his getaway. Standing approximately 7 inches tall, this 1/6 scale mini-bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Ramos!”

The mini-bust costs $130 and should ship by next summer.